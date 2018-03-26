Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vascular Biogenics earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.9130713871985 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Vascular Biogenics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,040. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -2.44.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-vascular-biogenics-vblt-share-price-updated.html.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.