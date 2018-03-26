Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AES (AES) Share Price

News articles about AES (NYSE:AES) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AES earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2333784416452 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 6,507,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,080.47, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.52%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS initiated coverage on AES in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About AES

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

