Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.6431184817613 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 3,591,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,167. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $10,002.35, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

