Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Toll Brothers (TOL) Share Price

News articles about Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Toll Brothers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.9419710128772 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $54.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,767. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,733.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,846.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Sicree sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $231,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,950 shares of company stock worth $4,910,012. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

