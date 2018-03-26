Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Adient (NYSE:ADNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adient earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5001888109163 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 753,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5,375.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.82. Adient has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Adient had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. analysts expect that Adient will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $247,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, formerly Adient Limited, is an automotive seating supplier. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and Interiors.

