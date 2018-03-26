Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.07

News coverage about Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Landmark Infrastructure Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.070225241234 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LMRK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ LMRK) opened at $16.55 on Monday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $358.42, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

