Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Share Price

Press coverage about Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.2756483486504 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) remained flat at $$39.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,849. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6,211.53, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Oaktree Capital Group has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 356,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,255.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Share Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-oaktree-capital-group-oak-share-price.html.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.