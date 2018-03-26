Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Share Price

Media headlines about Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexandria Real Estate Equities earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2487019459616 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.37 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $12,006.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($1.16). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $298.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 229.30%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $3,631,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,514,051.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $400,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,722 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,688.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,250 shares of company stock worth $8,396,793. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

