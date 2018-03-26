Magnachip (MX) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Magnachip (NYSE:MX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magnachip earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.8471043675432 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnachip in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Magnachip (MX) opened at $9.80 on Monday. Magnachip has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.66. The company has a market cap of $335.19, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Magnachip (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Magnachip had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Young-Joon Kim purchased 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,325.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,963 shares in the company, valued at $621,861.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,926,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,488 shares of company stock valued at $186,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

