Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Midstates Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy producer an impact score of 45.2374576060849 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Midstates Petroleum (NYSE MPO) opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.25, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Midstates Petroleum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million. Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 37.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company operates oil and natural gas properties, and is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It is focused on the application of drilling and completion techniques in oil and basins in the onshore United States.

