SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Reaches $0.29

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $55.97 million and $240,792.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00705562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00139449 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00180286 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,773,781 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, IDEX, YoBit, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

