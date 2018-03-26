SPDR Series Trust (XTN) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:XTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This is a positive change from SPDR Series Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SPDR Series Trust (XTN) traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,706. SPDR Series Trust has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $69.36.

