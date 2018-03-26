SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3433 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA SLY) traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $134.08. 16,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,539. The company has a market capitalization of $911.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.71 and a 52-week high of $139.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/spdr-sp-600-small-cap-etf-sly-declares-0-34-quarterly-dividend-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.