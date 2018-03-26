Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.98 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $156,380.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00007122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00200225 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121899 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00146915 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00018701 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010112 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.