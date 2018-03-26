Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spectrum Brands earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7752435898758 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,975. The company has a market cap of $5,355.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rowe reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

