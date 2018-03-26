Square (SQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

Get Square alerts:

Square (SQ) traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.55. 11,322,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,772,570. The company has a market cap of $20,479.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.69 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Square has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $58.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 1,451 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,592,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,321,457 shares of company stock worth $60,422,201. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Square (SQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/square-sq-earns-outperform-rating-from-evercore-isi.html.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.