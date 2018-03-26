Square (SQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Square (NYSE:SQ) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.0602855425875 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.48.

Square (SQ) traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,772,570. The company has a market cap of $20,479.71, a P/E ratio of -334.69 and a beta of 4.56. Square has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.63 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. research analysts predict that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,592,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,639.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,321,457 shares of company stock valued at $60,422,201. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

