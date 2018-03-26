St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez Acquires 7,764 Shares

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,241.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of St. Joe (NYSE JOE) traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 281,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,991. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1,247.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 60.38%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that St. Joe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 27,897,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,550,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in St. Joe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,974,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,644,000 after buying an additional 143,017 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in St. Joe by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,444,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,132,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 415,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in St. Joe by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

