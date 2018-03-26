St Jude Medical (STJ) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.28

Media headlines about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.6396615340536 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of St Jude Medical (STJ) traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. 14,736,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. St Jude Medical has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

St Jude Medical Company Profile

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

