Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.50. The stock had a trading volume of 139,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3,353.56, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.07. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $233.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.26 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 44,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $8,599,819.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Lipson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $1,993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,589 shares of company stock worth $47,918,021 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,016,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,105,000 after acquiring an additional 115,609 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 391,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 387,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

