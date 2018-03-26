Standex International (SXI) CEO Sells $405,720.00 in Stock

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $405,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.55. Standex International has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $110.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.38 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CL King began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standex International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Standex International by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth $290,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

