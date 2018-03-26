Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,277 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 23,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ SBUX) traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. 2,141,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,865,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $79,149.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.03 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/starbucks-co-sbux-holdings-cut-by-whittier-trust-co-of-nevada-inc-updated.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.