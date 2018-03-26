Startcoin (START) Hits Market Capitalization of $903,268.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $903,268.00 and $85,463.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00039239 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Artex Coin (ATX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to purchase Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

