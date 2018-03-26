Stealthcoin Hits Market Cap of $6.82 Million (CRYPTO:XST)

Stealthcoin (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Stealthcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealthcoin has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $7,424.00 worth of Stealthcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealthcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031970 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013903 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00070771 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022467 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00551296 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stealthcoin Profile

Stealthcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2014. Stealthcoin’s total supply is 28,427,491 coins. Stealthcoin’s official website is www.stealthcoin.com. The Reddit community for Stealthcoin is /r/StealthCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealthcoin’s official Twitter account is @stealthcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealthcoin Coin Trading

Stealthcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Stealthcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealthcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealthcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

