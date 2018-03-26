Stephen M. Clifford Purchases 4,000 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Director Stephen M. Clifford bought 4,000 shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE FGP) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.07. 148,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $302.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.44. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $755.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Ferrellgas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 20,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 146,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

FGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

