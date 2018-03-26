Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,248 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 836.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 142,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 126,936 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $14,465,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,851,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of America to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.76. 29,332,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,133,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $298,808.44, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/stephens-inc-ar-trims-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.