Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in TriMas Corp (TRS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TriMas by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRS. Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 price target on TriMas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriMas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ TRS) opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,129.38, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.36 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

