Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $3,050,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Anthem from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $455,915.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,175 shares of company stock valued at $52,201,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.83. The company had a trading volume of 382,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,067. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $158.66 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,141.32, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

Anthem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/stonebridge-capital-advisors-llc-has-2-90-million-holdings-in-anthem-inc-antm-updated.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.