Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 22,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.88. 3,139,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $97,820.88, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/stoneridge-investment-partners-llc-has-9-07-million-holdings-in-united-technologies-co-utx-updated.html.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.