Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) opened at $259.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a fifty-two week low of $233.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.69. The company has a market cap of $158,180.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

