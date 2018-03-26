Storj Market Capitalization Hits $97.10 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $97.10 million and $5.97 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00009230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, ChaoEX, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00720650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012621 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00140851 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00181108 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Tidex, ChaoEX, Huobi, Qryptos, Radar Relay, Liqui, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Livecoin, BigONE and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

