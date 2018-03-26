Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Tops $474.05 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $474.05 million and $10.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00059483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Abucoins and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032435 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013658 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00072559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022341 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030486 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00505187 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,792,022 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Abucoins, Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Binance, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to buy Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

