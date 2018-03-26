Streamr DATAcoin Trading Down 9.8% This Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.41 million and approximately $145,389.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00731045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00148212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00185965 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is not presently possible to buy Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

