Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Sun Hydraulics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hydraulics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Hydraulics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Sun Hydraulics alerts:

Shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ SNHY) opened at $53.61 on Friday. Sun Hydraulics has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,687.91, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 191.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/sun-hydraulics-snhy-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) develops and manufactures solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It is engaged in power controls and vehicle technologies lines of business. The Company operates through two segments including hydraulics and electronics. Hydraulics market segment is engaged in manufacturing of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets operating under the brand Sun Hydraulics.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hydraulics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hydraulics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.