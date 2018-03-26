SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Major Shareholder Purchases $225,505.61 in Stock

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $225,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 34,377 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $617,067.15.

On Friday, February 16th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 7,854 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $141,136.38.

On Monday, January 8th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 19,524 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $344,989.08.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 17,359 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $307,254.30.

On Thursday, January 4th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 51,059 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $903,233.71.

On Thursday, December 28th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 17,659 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $311,504.76.

On Friday, December 29th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 34,659 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $609,998.40.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 30,100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $532,168.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $836.71, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.38.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.48). SunCoke Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -120.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

SXCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

