Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Receives $12.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPN. Jefferies Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

SPN stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 1,623,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,426. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.71, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.12. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.27 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 12,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides a range of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Drilling Products and Services, which rents and sells bottom hole assemblies, drill pipe, tubulars and specialized equipment for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, production and workover activities; Onshore Completion and Workover Services, which provides pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells, fluid handling services and well servicing rigs that provide a range of well completion and maintenance services; Production Services, which provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, and remedial pumping services, and Technical Solutions, which provides services requiring specialized engineering, manufacturing or project planning.

