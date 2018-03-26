Svenska Cellulosa SCA (SVCBY) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) is one of 22 public companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Svenska Cellulosa SCA to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PAPER” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 24.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Cellulosa SCA is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors 128 471 531 31 2.40

As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Svenska Cellulosa SCA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89% Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Risk and Volatility

Svenska Cellulosa SCA has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa SCA $1.95 billion $16.62 billion 0.45 Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 14.90

Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Svenska Cellulosa SCA. Svenska Cellulosa SCA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Svenska Cellulosa SCA competitors beat Svenska Cellulosa SCA on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Svenska Cellulosa SCA Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production. The operations consist of procurement of timber from and the service to private forest owners. The Wood unit consists of sawmills, wood processing units, distribution and wholesale operations. The Pulp unit comprises pulp mill production. The Paper unit manufactures packaging paper and publication papers. The Renewable Energy comprises wind power, forest-based biofuels unit and pellet mills. The Sourcing & Logistics unit provides sea and land transport service within Europe and other overseas destinations.

