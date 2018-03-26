Swarm One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,487.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. Swarm has a market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $16,487.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00731365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012218 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00148311 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00185686 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on May 28th, 2014. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

