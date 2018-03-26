Symrise (SY1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Symrise (FRA: SY1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2018 – Symrise was given a new €54.30 ($67.04) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Symrise was given a new €63.75 ($78.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Symrise was given a new €47.00 ($58.02) price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Symrise was given a new €68.00 ($83.95) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Symrise was given a new €60.00 ($74.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Symrise had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €47.00 ($58.02) price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €64.00 ($79.01) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €64.00 ($79.01) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €76.00 ($93.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €73.00 ($90.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €78.00 ($96.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Symrise was given a new €85.00 ($104.94) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €55.60 ($68.64) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €68.00 ($83.95) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €67.00 ($82.72) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €58.00 ($71.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €65.50 ($80.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €65.00 ($80.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €64.00 ($79.01) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Symrise was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Symrise was given a new €65.00 ($80.25) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Symrise was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Symrise was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – Symrise was given a new €83.00 ($102.47) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Symrise was given a new €55.60 ($68.64) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Symrise was given a new €64.00 ($79.01) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Symrise was given a new €85.00 ($104.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1) traded down €0.32 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, reaching €63.42 ($78.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,573 shares. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($90.72). The company has a market capitalization of $8,270.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.94.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

