Synereo (AMP) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Synereo token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00005250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Synereo has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synereo has a total market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00709844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012625 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038367 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00037599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00141255 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00121047 BTC.

Synereo Profile

Synereo uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synereo is www.synereo.com. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

