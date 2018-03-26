T-coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $137.00 (TCOIN)

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. T-coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $137.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, T-coin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00714043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00187312 BTC.

T-coin Coin Profile

T-coin’s official website is www.trcplatform.com.

T-coin Coin Trading

T-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy T-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

