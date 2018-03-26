Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Tahoe Resources alerts:

THO stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.29. The company had a trading volume of 358,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,905. The stock has a market cap of $1,910.00, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of -0.16. Tahoe Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.98.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$149.51 million for the quarter. Tahoe Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/tahoe-resources-inc-tho-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tahoe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tahoe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.