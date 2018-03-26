Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank restated a neutral rating and set a price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($49.14) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. equinet set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.44 ($46.22).

Shares of Talanx stock traded down €0.46 ($0.57) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €34.14 ($42.15). 148,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a one year low of €30.66 ($37.85) and a one year high of €37.32 ($46.07). The company has a market cap of $8,880.00 and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

