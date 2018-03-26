Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce sales of $785.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $812.00 million. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $769.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $785.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 880,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,967. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2,648.16, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Taylor Morrison Home announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $40,702,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

