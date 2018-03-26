TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TCW Strategic Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6058582754302 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE TSI) opened at $5.52 on Monday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, insider Laird Landmann acquired 10,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $58,685.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

