Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 964,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 42.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ CSWI) opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $709.03, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CSW Industrials had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

