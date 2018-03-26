Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 5,874 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 3,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $157,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Clement purchased 2,800 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ BMTC) opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $871.43, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.60. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is the bank holding company of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of personal and business banking services, consumer and commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust and estate administration, retirement planning, custody services, and tax planning and preparation from various location across Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia and Dauphin counties of Pennsylvania, and New Castle county in Delaware.

