Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $258,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $56.00 target price on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.93, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.98 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 4,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,195 shares of company stock valued at $819,746. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-258000-in-inter-parfums-inc-ipar-stock.html.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.