Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $263,000 in Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 35,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE STC) opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,021.02, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.01. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $525.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.30 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.49%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-263000-in-stewart-information-services-corp-stc.html.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company is engaged in offering products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. The Company operates through two segments: title insurance and ancillary services and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.