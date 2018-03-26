Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syntel by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Syntel by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Syntel by 66.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syntel by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Syntel during the third quarter worth $628,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syntel alerts:

In other news, VP Rahul B. Aggarwal sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $47,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Prashant Ranade sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 257,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,618.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,368. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo cut Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.16 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Syntel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ SYNT) opened at $25.61 on Monday. Syntel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,124.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 218.07% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-takes-position-in-syntel-inc-synt.html.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.